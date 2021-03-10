Videos for Zimbabwe by Zimbabweans
ComedyFeaturedNews

WATCH: Hilarious Kuda Chamisa skit on Meghan Markle interview

9,090

The mischievous Kuda Chamisa is back again with a hilarious skit on the Meghan Markle interview with Oprah Winfrey.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kuda Chamisa (@kuda_chamisa)

