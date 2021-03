Gonyeti disses Dhafu of Naiza Boom in a skit “Bhero raDhafu”. She makes fun of Dhafu’s tooth gap and declares herself the original Gonyeti.

The skit did not go down well with some fans. One fan had this to say; “This is really sad you guys should be doing collaborations rather than dissing each other. If you go about it this way you won’t last in this industry”.