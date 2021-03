Comedian Melusi “Ray Vines” Mukukuzvi delivers a very creative and funny skit/song titled Ghetto2Sabhabha 1.

He describes it as a “short movie about the daily life experiences of ghetto youths trying to get to the top.”

Soundtracks written and composed by Rayvines Melusi Chiripowako, produced by Washaa T Beats and Rayvines. Video Directed by Dir Dave, Cast: Kotinhi, Rayvines, Steers, Tinashe, Sir Clatter, Simba Rasta and Poppi, Tafadzwa.