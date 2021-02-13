Videos for Zimbabwe by Zimbabweans
ComedyFeaturedShowbiz

Kuda Chamisa at his funniest: SKIT on Passion Java buying a Bugatti

24,858

Kuda Chamisa at his funniest doing a skit on claims by Prophet Passion Java that he bought a Bugatti, a luxury car which typically ranges from USD$1.7 million to USD$3 million.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kuda Chamisa (@kuda_chamisa)

You might also like More from author
Comments