‘I’m not a cat’- Lawyer gets stuck on Zoom kitten filter during court case (Hilarious Video)

A lawyer showed up to virtual court in the 394th district of Texas with a kitten filter turned on, the cat moving its lips and eyes, as Rod Ponton said he and his assistant were attempting to remove the filter during the court case.

The judge later posted the snipped and wrote: ‘If a child used your computer before you join a virtual hearing, check the Zoom video options to be sure filters are off. This kitten just made a formal announcement on a case in the 394th.’