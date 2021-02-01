Videos for Zimbabwe by Zimbabweans
Former Zanu PF MP succumbs to Covid-19… leaves behind 79 children, 12 wives (WATCH)

Former Zanu-PF Mutasa North legislator Luke Phibion Masamvu died in Harare from Covid-19-related complications. He was 62.

