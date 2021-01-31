Trailer for new documentary on Nelson Chamisa titled “The President”

A new documentary on Nelson Chamisa titled “The President” by Danish director Camilla Nielsson provides an up close and comprehensive look at how the 2018 elections in Zimbabwe were allegedly rigged by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF regime.

“The film begins with a dramatic change of guard in both Zimbabwe’s main political parties, following the 2017 coup that saw veteran dictator Mugabe ousted by his own party, and replaced with his former vice Emmerson Mnangagwa,” Variety reported in their preview.