Alleged CIO agent and Zanu PF activist calls to harass Tendai Biti – AUDIO

Alleged CIO agent and Zanu PF activist Taurai Kandishaya a.k.a Alex Gakanje calls to harass opposition MDC Alliance Vice President Tendai Biti.

Gakanje has previously sent text messages threatening political commentator and academic Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya.

Research by pressure group Team Pachedu alleges that Kandishaya was responsible for abduction of Zimbabwe National Students Union leader Takudzwa Ngadziore.

It’s also alleged Kandishaya he is “a CIO under internal division, resides in Harare’s Braeside in Ward Road. He uses many names i.e Alex Ncube. In 2018 he contested #ZANUPF Epworth Primaries.”