UK Covid death rate worst in Europe with fears of worse to come – BBC News (WATCH)

The number of Covid deaths recorded in the UK has hit a new high, with 1,820 people losing their lives in the latest 24-hour period. The UK has the highest Covid death rate in Europe and the fifth highest in the world.
