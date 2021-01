Julius Malema says he hopes Zimbabwean youths will rise up against Mnangagwa – WATCH

EFF leader Julius Malema offered some words of encouragement to Bobi Wine who is vying to be Uganda’s next president. Wine is going up against Yoweri Museveni, who has been president of Uganda since 1986.

Malema was speaking at a press briefing on 14 January 2021 where he also said he hopes Zimbabwean youths will pick up the challenge and rise up against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.