Emotions pour as DJ Fantan, Levels, Dhama are incarcerated – VIDEO

Mbare community responds to DJ Fantan, Levels, Dhama being sentenced to six months in prison after organising a musical concert on New Year’s Eve, in breach of Covid-19 regulations.

Arnold Kamudyariwa, popularly known as DJ Fantan, Chillspot Records co-founder, Levels aka Tafadzwa Kadzimwe, and Tinashe Chanachimwe popularly known as Dhama were on Wednesday sentenced by Harare Regional magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti Guwuriro despite that they had admitted guilt for violating the Covid-19 regulations.