WATCH: VP Chiwenga announces new lockdown measures in Zimbabwe

Vice President and Health Minister Constantino Chiwenga has announced new lockdown measures in response to a spike in coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe. All workers, save for essential services will not be allowed to go to work during the next 30 days.

“People must stay at home save for buying food and medicines or transporting sick relatives,” Chiwenga told a news conference. “Only essential services are to remain open such as hospitals, pharmacies and supermarkets, with only essential staff allowed to come to work,” Chiwenga said,