Douglas Mwonzora, the newly elected leader of the MDC-T has named rivals Elias Mudzuri and Thokozani Khupe as his deputies, despite the two rejecting his victory citing flawed elections.

“I have no intention of recalling anyone unless of course you want to be recalled. It is not in our nature to be retributive. I expect people to get angry, but I also expect people to get over it,” he said.

“So we will allow a period of cooling for Madame Khupe and Senator (Morgen) Komichi.”