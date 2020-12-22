Videos for Zimbabwe by Zimbabweans
Dr Shingi Munyeza In Conversation with Trevor (Part 2)

In this episode, Trevor sits down with Entrepreneur, Pastor and Philanthropist, Dr Shingi Munyeza. They discuss Dr Munyeza’s experiences in business, investment into the 4th Industrial Revolution, the church and politics.

