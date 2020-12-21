WATCH: Apostle Talent Chiwenga names CIO assigned to get him killed

Apostle Talent Chiwenga has claimed that the late Sam Madzingira was a CIO operative based in Bulawayo who was assigned to get him killed in an accident.
