WATCH: Victim’s family reacts after Thanks Makore is granted bail

Victim’s family reacts outside the High Court after Thanks Makore is granted bail in the Murehwa ritual murder case involving 7-year-old Tapiwa Makore.

The late Tapiwa’s aunt, Annie Chatsamba said she was shocked with the judgment but they would sit with the family to map the way forward.

In November it was claimed that Thanks Makore held a party while other family members were still mourning his slain nephew Tapiwa Makore, 7. Neighbours and green market operators on said Thanks threw a party despite learning of his nephew’s funeral.

Thanks was arrested in connection with the ritual murder of his nephew, with allegations he was given the boy’s head and arms. Makore approached the appeals court seeking bail pending trial.