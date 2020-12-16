Videos for Zimbabwe by Zimbabweans
Taffy Theman – Why did I get married?

623

Comedian Taffy Theman is back with another skit, this time about a dysfunctional marriage.

Taffy Theman is a social commentator/entertainer who uses comedy to dissect trending political,social and religious issues in Zimbabwe.

