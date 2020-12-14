Videos for Zimbabwe by Zimbabweans
NewsFeaturedReligious

VIDEO: Jay Israel EXPOSED allegedly plotting fake information on Prophet Makandiwa

17,493
Jay Israel is exposed allegedly planning to lie about Prophet Makandiwa having girlfriends which his partner in crime says he has none in the video. After claiming to expose false prophets for a year, he is now the one exposed for being manipulative

