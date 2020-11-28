Videos for Zimbabwe by Zimbabweans
MusicFeaturedShowbiz

Kazz Khalif – Snap That (Official Video) for Acoustic VERSION

575

UK based Zimbabwean singer Kazz Khalif has released his VIDEO for the acoustic version of his hit song “Snap That”. The song has been trending under the hashtag #SnapThatChallenge which saw Kazz Khalif’s fans singing, rapping, dancing and pure vibing to the track.

“I believe ‘Snap That’ is a strong project, I’ve had so much positive feedback from my fans, my family and industry professionals, so I wanted to cater for a wider audience.

“The catchy beat of the original version, the play with words and the relevance of the song has definitely done what I had hoped it would so this felt like a no brainer”, said Khalif.

You might also like More from author
Comments