WATCH: Moana’s father and mother vent out grievances in family meeting

With the PERMISSION of the participants H-Metro filmed the meetings that delayed Moana’s burial on Thursday. Both the father and mother alongside other relatives vent out their grievances.

Video vixen and fitness fanatic Michelle “Moana” Amuli died in a tragic car crash that also claimed the lives of multi-millionaire socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure, a two foreign nationals in Harare.

“Moana” Amuli’s burial did not proceed as planned yesterday after her father Mr Ishmael Amuli reportedly disappeared with the burial order while other family members were waiting to take her body from Parirenyatwa Hospital mortuary to Doves Funeral Parlour.