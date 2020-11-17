WATCH: Update on murder case of Murehwa boy Tapiwa Makore (7)

Radio personality Tilda Moyo-Karizamimba follows up on the tragic murder of Tapiwa Makore (7) in Murehwa for alleged ritual purposes. In this update she speaks to Gogo Beaular.

Last week Thanks Makore (56) was arrested in connection with the ritual murder of his nephew, Tapiwa Makore (Jnr), with allegations that he was given the boy’s head and arms.

Makore of Damofalls was arrested on Tuesday in Harare and has since appeared before a Mutoko magistrate, who remanded him in custody.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police efforts were now concentrated on locating the boy’s head and arms.