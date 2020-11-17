WATCH: MDC Alliance exonerates official in abduction of Tawanda Muchehiwa

The opposition MDC-Alliance has cleared it’s Bulawayo Province Chairlady, Tendai Masotsha of allegations that she was involved in the abduction and torture of ZimLive editor Mduduzi Mathuthu’s nephew Tawanda Muchehiwa.

Muchehiwa was abducted by suspected state security agents on 30 July 2020, the eve of the 31st July protests against corruption in government.

The organiser of the protests, Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume was later arrested on the 20th of July and charged with inciting violence.