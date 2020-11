Ginimbi’s red Ferrari goes up in smoke while being driven by best friend Rimo – WATCH

This was the moment Ginimbi’s red Ferrari went up in smoke as it was being driven by his best friend Tinotenda “DJ Rimo” Marimo in Harare’s Central Business District (CBD) today.

The body of Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure was to be paraded in the streets following the arriving of the casket in the country.

The body was to be taken to Dreams Night Club before heading to his Domboshava mansion in a convoy passing through the place where Ginimbi died together with three others in the accident.