WATCH: Covid vaccinations could begin “by start of December” in the UK

The UK Health Secretary, Matt Hancock says the NHS should be ready to roll out a coronavirus vaccine by the start of December, if it is approved by regulators.

However he urged caution, warning that it would be an enormous logistical task and it wasn’t clear how many people would have to be vaccinated in order for life to return to some sort of normality.

If regulators decide that it is safe and effective, the new Pfizer vaccine will be offered to the most vulnerable patients first in what would be a “seven-day-a-week operation”