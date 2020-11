In this episode, Trevor Ncube sits down with Ex-Finance Minister and Farmer, Dr. Simba Makoni. They discuss farming, his relationship with the former President of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe and the current political and economic environment.

Makoni was Minister of Finance and Economic Development in President Robert Mugabe’s cabinet from 2000 to 2002. He is also the founder and president of Mavambo/Kusile/Dawn political party.