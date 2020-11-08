Prophet Passion Java offers his condolences after death of Ginimbi

View this post on Instagram

Prophet Passion Java offers his condolences after death of his perceived rival Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure. Java says they remained friends and their internet beef was for entertainment only. Kadungure, affectionately known as Ginimbi, has tragically died after a head on collision in the Borrowdale area around 5:20 am this morning. #ginimbi #geniuskadungure #passionjava #prophetpassionjava #ginimbiaccident