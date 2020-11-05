WATCH as Kim Jayde interviews Sha Sha on “Global Zimbabweans”

In case you missed it, WATCH as Kim Jayde interviews Sha Sha on new show “Global Zimbabweans” that is brought to you by CMG Media in collaboration with WorldRemit.



For the next few months Jayde will host of a series of online interviews with Zimbabwean personalities in an initiative to celebrate Zimbabweans around the globe.

The online interviews premiered today (5 November, 2020) and feature South Africa-based Amapiano star Sha Sha as Kim Jayde’s first guest.