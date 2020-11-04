Pastor Mboro shows up at court to support Prophet Shepherd Bushiri

Despite a complicated history with Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, South African preacher Paseka Motsoeneng, also known as Pastor Mboro, was at the Pretoria Magistrates Court to lend his support to the Bushiris who were eventually given R200 000 bail each.

Bushiri and his wife Mary and three others are facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering. Bushiri’s supporters congregated outside the court in their thousands to show their support.