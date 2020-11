Outspoken Norton MP, Temba Mliswa (Independent), claims he blocked the Southern African Development Community (SADC) from intervening to save the late President Robert Mugabe.

On the evening of 14 November 2017, the Zimbabwean army seized control of the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) and key areas of the city in what was effectively a military coup that deposed President Mugabe and led to his replacement by Emmerson Mnangagwa.