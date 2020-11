Comedians DRC, Magi and Gonyeti star in the skit “Roorwa tigare”, addressing some of the problems victims of Cyclone Idai are facing.

Cyclone Idai was one of the worst tropical cyclones on record to affect Africa and the Southern Hemisphere. It caused catastrophic damage, and a humanitarian crisis in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi, leaving more than 1,300 people dead and many more missing.