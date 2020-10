Zanu PF says civil servants must die to get good pay | The Week |

Comrades, This has indeed been a red hot week!!!!!

MisRed claims Zimbabweans don’t really love Zimbabwe, Kazembekazembe said that erecting a Mbuya Nehanda statue was more important than finishing the Passport Office building and the hurumende announced that civil servants will finally get the money they deserve only when they are buried six feet under. For this and more, Comrade Fatso has you covered!