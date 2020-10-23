WATCH – ZANU PF says Khupe has seen the light now calling for the removal of sanctions

ZANU PF acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa says MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe has finally seen the light and is now calling for the unconditional removal of targeted sanctions.

Chinamasa accused MDC Alliance leaders Nelson Chamisa, Tendai Biti and David Coltart of remaining unrepentant in the calling of ‘illegal’ sanctions.

The ruling party acting spokesperson urged Chamisa, Biti and Coltart to apologize to the people of Zimbabwe for calling for sanctions which according to ZANU PF have caused untold suffering.