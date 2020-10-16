WATCH – Raspy Rattigan releases emotional ‘Yaanofarira’ visuals

In some troubled marriages women are forced to endure unbearable conditions from their spouses simply because society shuns divorce.

New kid on the block, Afro pop singer Raspy Rattigan has released emotionally charged visuals of his latest offering titled ‘Yaanofarira’ which laments the psychological trauma women experience in troubled marriages.

Yaanofarira graphically depicts the untold suffering and torment women experience from their husbands in troubled marriages for the sake of their children and upholding societal values.