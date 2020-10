The Rozvi King Mike Moyo has sensationally claimed that the country’s political and economic challenges won’t end as long the government and politicians don’t recognize his Kingship.

In the first anniversary of his installation, King Moyo bemoaned that although President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration approved his ascension to the throne it does not give him enough recognition and respect to resuscitate the Rozvi Empire which was well established in the pre colonial era.