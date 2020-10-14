Tsuro KumaTicha – Bustop TV skit

Our favourite comedians Terrence, Maggie and Gonyeti star in this new exciting Bustop Tv skit that satirically depicts how teachers are languishing in abject poverty simply because the government is refusing to pay them decent salaries.

Tsuro KumaTicha takes a subtle jab at former Chivi South MP Killer Zivhu’s recent canoes donation stunt, satirically mocking it as an ill advised gesture that has reduced professional teachers to unqualified fishermen.

This hilarious skit also critically looks at how degree and diploma holding teachers have been forced to neglect their own noble profession and embark in other mediocre areas of expertise they are not qualified in to subsidize their paltry salaries.