“Parents withdraw your children from schools,” says Jacob Ngarivhume – VIDEO

Vibrant opposition Transform Zimbabwe (TZ) leader Jacob Ngarivhume has appealed to parents to withdraw their children from school amid the ongoing impasse between the government and teachers which has resulted in the latter not going to work declaring incapacitation.

Over the past two weeks social media has been awash with images and videos of school children clad in school uniforms indulging in all kinds of misfit behaviour in the absence of incapacitated teachers.

Ngarivhume noted there was a need for all stakeholders to engage to resolve the education crisis before the matter escalates and gets out of hand.