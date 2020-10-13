WATCH – N’anga implicated in ritual killing of boy in Murehwa speaks out

The traditional healer, Tinei Makore alleged to have masterminded the ritual killing of Tapiwa Makore jnr in Murehwa, has rubbished the claims arguing that it was an unfortunate twist of fate that he was in the village when the despicable murder occurred.

In his defense, Tinei Makore stressed that his practice did not involve ritual murders but specializes in healing and exorcising bad spirits associated with money making rituals