WATCH – Kupinza Vakuru Bizy Mu Taxi

The proverbial adage, “don’t judge a book by its cover,” is a warning that one shouldn’t prejudge the worth or value of something by its outward appearance alone lest they be disappointed.

In this epic skit titled ‘Kupinza Vakuru Bizy Mu Taxi’ a gibbering woman unknowingly stirs the hornet’s nest with her provocative insults when she boards a taxi and insults everyone with the assumption she is of better social standing than all the other passengers.

In the process the gibbering lady offends a high ranking government official with great influence assuming she is also a ‘mere’ ordinary citizen, however, when she releases the identity of the influential government official she is forced to humble pie.

The events that unfold after the gibbering woman realises she is in hot soup take a hilarious dramatic twist guaranteed to leave everyone who watches the skit cracking their ribs.