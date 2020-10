WATCH – Shock as police fire teargas into bus packed with passengers

In a bizarre incident seven police officers fired teargas inside an occupied bus not registered under ZUPCO on Monday at the Showgrounds in Harare.

In the footage, passengers ranging from men, women, children and elderly citizens appear in a dire situation attempting to vacate a gaseous, suffocating bus.

Government has since confirmed the arrest of seven police officers responsible for firing teargas inside the occupied bus.