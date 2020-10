Outspoken comedian Comrade Fatso unpacks stories making headlines this past week in Zimbabwe with a flare of profound satire that will leave you both informed and cracking your ribs.

MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe is roasted for being controversially sworn in parliament, vice President Constantino Chiwenga for unconstitutionally banning by-elections while ZANU PF continues to hold its primaries marred by chaos and violence.