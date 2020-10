WATCH – Comrade Fatso and friends roast Mwonzora, Khupe, Charamba etc

Outstanding comedian Comrade Fatso presents the Magamba TV satirical news where he strikes codes of laughter portraying the recent political issues that happened in the past week.

Fatso roasts Douglas Mwonzora, Thokozani Khupe, Charity Charamba, Johannes Tomana and Killer Zivhu for making headlines this past week for controversial reasons.