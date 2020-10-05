Doc Vikela takes a comic jab at ‘yes man’ VP Kembo Mohadi – VIDEO

Prolific comedian Doc Vikela roasts Vice President Kembo Mohadi in this thrilling new Simuka Comedy International’s Vakuru episode 34 titled Dhugi.

In Dhugi, Mohadi is satirically portrayed as a ceremonious vice president who is conveniently being sidelined by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Constantino Chiwenga who are believed to be running a ‘two man’ show.

Doc Vikela roasts Mohadi as a ‘yes man’ who readily agrees to anything Mnangagwa says and does not add any valuable input in the presidium.