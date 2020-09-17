Legend Killer redefines Zimdancehall in new VIDEO for “Hupenyu”

ZimDancehall is a music genre traditionally associated with violence, drugs, rowdy and lewd behaviour, however, rising ZimDancehall chanter Legend killer is changing this script in his latest offering titled Hupenyu that will make anyone deviate from the customary stereotype.

Hupenyu is a powerful gem bemoaning the economic disparities between the rich and poor within Zimbabwe’s society.

Legend Killer, as his moniker suggests, really made a killing in Hupenyu displaying his lyrical prowess to vividly depict the different challenges the rich and poor experience on a daily basis.

In Hupenyu Legend Killer artistically conscientisizes his fans that although there are disparities between the rich and poor, time and chance happens to all.