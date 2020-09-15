“Do not be afraid of Mnangagwa’s government,” Prophet Tom tells Zimbos – VIDEO

Canadian based cleric Prophet Tom Tirivangani has urged Zimbabweans not to fear President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government at a time when political tensions are high and state sponsored abductions continue to go unpunished.

Prophet Tom as he is affectionately known by his legion of his followers, said Mnangagwa and his lieutenants were lashing out, and issuing reckless statements because they knew their time in office was up and that they were ruling on borrowed time.

According to Prophet Tom all of Mnangagwa’s allies all had premonitions of their dreadful end when God will finally intervene and dethrone Zimbabwe’s authoritarian regime.