WATCH – Jacob Ngarivhume breaks silence on being denied bail

Opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume who was previously held in custody for 5 weeks before being granted bail has opened up on the gruesome experiences of his unlawful incarceration.

Ngarivhume stresses that the experience of being unfairly denied bail did not deter his spirit but however, strengthened his resolve and made him conscious of the risks and challenges of fighting against state corruption.

Ngarivhume noted that he was still soldering on the fight against state corruption to realize a better Zimbabwe which all citizens yearn for.