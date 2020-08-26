Nelson Chamisa on SABC….. speaks on ongoing crisis in Zimbabwe

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa says President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime is an illegal government without the mandate of the people and is responsible for ongoing human rights violations.

Chamisa says ZANU PF is burning on all the bridges for dialogue by vilifying and victimizing civic society, opposition parties, Catholic Bishops and human rights defenders.

Chamisa stresses he has told Mnangagwa before that his government cannot have international engagement without first having national engagement to resolve the crisis in Zimbabwe.