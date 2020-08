Jah Master’s ‘Hello Mwari’ surpasses a million views in only three weeks

ZimDancehall sensation Jah Master’s hit song “Hello Mwari” has raked over a million YouTube views in only three weeks.

Jah master’s theatrics meticulously executed in the visuals are probably the reason why the artiste has reached this milestone in just two weeks.

Hello Mwari is a gospel hit song that is appealing to God to protect Jah Master’s finances from unscrupulous business individuals that seek to exploit him.