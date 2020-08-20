Chiyangwa tours Ginimbi’s opulent mansion in Domboshava – VIDEO

In a classical case of old money versus new money, business mogul Philip Chiyangwa is left stunned by socialite and businessman Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure’s opulent mansion.

Chiyangwa says despite Ginimbi’s mansion being located in the peri-urban area of Domboshava, it outshines some of the houses located at the affluent Borrowdale Brooke suburb.

In the tour Ginimbi shows Chiyangwa his luxury cars, property and exquisite view from the balcony.