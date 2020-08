ZANU PF information director Tafadzwa Mugwadi lost his cool in a heated Al Jazeera live stream hosted by presenter Femi Oke when a controversial clip of President Emmerson Mnangagwa was played to the panel.

The clip exposed Mngangagwa’s deficiencies in mitigating the Zimbabwean crisis which agitated Mugwadi who dropped the F bomb laughing his way through hard pressing questions about ZANU PF failing to uphold the rule of law.