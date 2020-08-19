Lawyer Doug Coltart says magistrate Ngoni Nduna’s actions to bar Beatrice Mtetwa from representing journalist Hopewell Chin’ono shows the legal profession is under siege and poses a serious threat in the pursuit to access justice.

Coltart notes that Nduna’s unlawful actions to bar Mtetwa from representing Chin’ono are sending out a negative message, discouraging lawyers in general not take human rights violations cases fearing victimization.